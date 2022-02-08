Funeral service for Paula Renee Fisher will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Harmon, pastor of Lost Cowboy Church, Gracemont, Oklahoma, officiating.
Burial will follow in Chattanooga Cemetery.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Paula Renee Fisher, 61, Chattanooga, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Lawton. She was born Dec. 15, 1960, in El Paso, Texas, to Truman and Margaret LaVonne (Keathley) Bland. She grew up in Indiahoma and graduated from Indiahoma High School.
She married John Mark Fisher on Aug. 20, 1982, and they lived in Chattanooga. She spent her days being a homemaker and caring for her children until they graduated from high school. She then began her favorite job as a cafeteria worker at Chattanooga School, which she loved. She worked there until she was no longer able. She truly loved cooking and was an excellent cook.
Survivors include her husband, of the home; son, John David Fisher, Lawton; two daughters: Sarah Fisher, Lawton and Tami Morefield and her husband, Jay, Chattanooga; seven granddaughters: Catherine Fisher, Stephanie Morefield, Kylie Fisher, Madison Fisher, Addie Mae Fisher, Tobie Fisher and Ayla Grace Morefield; a brother, Joe Bland and his wife, Belinda, Indiahoma; a sister, Radie Riddle and her husband, Pat, Sterling; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Roberta Welden.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chattanooga Cemetery or Peace Congregational Church.