Funeral service for Paula L. Perkis, 77, of Lawton, will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Pat Taylor, of Bethel Assembly of God officiating.
Paula passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 4:46 am
Burial will be held at Highland Cemetery.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Paula was born on March 7, 1945 in Berkeley, California to Paul D. and Cleo (Fair) Suggs. She grew up in Lawton where she attended school, graduating from Lawton High School in 1963. She then attended Cosmetology School and became a hairdresser and was self-employed throughout most of her career. Paula was outspoken, loving, was a great storyteller and had a good soul. She loved people and they loved her. She will be missed.
She is survived by her daughters: Kimberly Camp, Carol Asher, and Carole Ann Anderson, all of Lawton; her sister, Cindy Bothlet, of Oklahoma City; her grandchildren: Dakota Lee Camp; Haley Asher; Heather Asher; Hunter Asher; Robin Hardbolt; Kimberly Anderson, and Chelsey Langford; and her great-grandchildren: Jazzlynn, Raylynn, Cannon, Amoura, Caden, Logan, Anna, Piper, Joseph, Victoria, Kody, David, and Chase.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale Perkis; her brother, Douglas; her grandson, Blake Dillon; and her special friend, Hobart Kelley.
