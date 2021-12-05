Funeral service for Paula Jean Owens, age 70, of Frederick, will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. Mrs. Owens passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 1, 2021, in Manitou.
Paula Jean (McPherson) Owens was born Dec. 1, 1951, in Frederick, to Joe J. and Bettye Joyce (Gibbs) McPherson Sr. She attended Frederick Public Schools, graduating from Frederick High School with the Class of 1970. She attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree, she later received her master’s degree in Elementary Education. On July 3, 1976, she was united in marriage to Henry Albert Owens in Frederick. Paula worked in the office at Centra Leather Goods for several years, prior to her teaching career. She started in the Migrant Education Department at Frederick Junior High and later taught fifth grade math at Central Grade School. She then transferred and taught fourth grade at Frederick Elementary School. She was a very caring and kind teacher, always going beyond the call of duty. She retired from teaching in 2015. Paula’s family was her life! She cared for Henry through all of his illnesses and was always ready to babysit and care for her grandbabies. She was a loving, wonderful lady. Paula ran the Frederick Municipal Swimming Pool for many years. As a child, the family attended the Church of Christ in Frederick.
Paula is survived by her husband of 45 years, Henry Owens of the home; two children: Sarah Owens of Lawton; and David Owens and his wife Kimberly of Frederick; one brother, Joe Jack McPherson and his wife Charlotte of Frederick; one sister, Judy Soloman of Dumas, Texas; four grandchildren: Mia Owens, McKinley Owens, Olivia Owens, and Liam Owens; her nieces and nephew: Betsy McPherson, Heather Brockreide, Jay McPherson, Amy Tinney, and Gina Soloman; two brothers-in-law: Keith Owens and David Owens; a lifelong best friend, WeDonna Covington Flores; special friends, Maha Sultan, Awuley Quaye, Erick Barnett, Hayley Barnett Cavender, and Jesse Flores; and a host of great-nieces, nephews, other family members, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Bettye McPherson; an infant daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Owens; three brothers-in-law: Charles Soloman, LeRoy Owens, and Kenneth Owens; three sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Roden, Gladys Thornton, and Esther Reinoehl; and special friends, Jimmy and Karen Tyler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick School Enrichment Foundation in memory of Paula Jean Owens.
The family will receive friends and family on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
An online guestbook is available at: www.jacksonfuneral.net