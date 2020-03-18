Paula Carol Reece, age 65, of Lawton passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her residence.
Paula was born on January 21, 1955 in Anadarko, Oklahoma to H. Dean and Wanda Mae (Mills) Leuch. She graduated from Anadarko High School in 1973 and was a member of the National Honor Society and the Oklahoma Honor Society. She married Jimmy Reece on January 25, 1974 and they built their home in Lawton in 1978. Paula was a beautician and worked at Casbah Hairstyling for thirty-eight years. In her free time, Paula enjoyed reading and art but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Reece; her mother, Wanda Mae Leuch; one brother, Terry Leuch; one sister, Pamela Leuch; her in-laws, William and Elsie Reece; her maternal grandparents, Gerald and Alma Mills and her paternal grandparents, Litt and Myrtle Leuch, Paula is survived by three sons, Cody Reece and wife Melissa of Sterling, Oklahoma, Klay Reece of Lawton and Kevyn Reece of Moore, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Tracy Reece of Apache, Oklahoma, Aden Reece of Lawton, Jordan Williams of Sterling, Oklahoma, Jaycee Williams of Sterling, Oklahoma and Jena Williams of Sterling, Oklahoma; her father, H. Dean Leuch of Lawton; one brother, Jerry Leuch and wife Sheila of Lawton and one son by choice, Wesley Medders of Oklahoma City along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other close relatives and friends.
The family will have a visitation on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.
Funeral services for Paula Carol Reece will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel with Pastor Ray Weathers officiating, interment will follow at Anadarko Memory Lane Cemetery.
