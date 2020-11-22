Private Services for the family for Paul Sims, 87, Walters, will be held at First Baptist Church, Geronimo, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 2 p.m., with Rev. John Cullison officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters with burial in the Walters Cemetery. The Service will be available to all on Facebook live through First Baptist Church of Geronimo.
Paul Leon Sims was born to William Elmer and Iva Loraine (Crow) Sims on Dec. 9, 1932 in Lawton and departed this life in Marlow on Nov. 18, 2020 at the age of 87 years, 11 months and 9 days.
Paul grew up in rural Walters and Geronimo and then attended Oklahoma A&M for a time. He then did Civil Service for few years and the job took him to California where he met Charlotte Marie Mitchell. They married at Lake Tahoe and then returned to his roots in Oklahoma where he farmed for many years until his health began to fail.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Geronimo. Paul enjoyed deer hunting in New Mexico through the years. He was a Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son James Robert Sims; and a daughter, Sherrell Ann Sims.
Survivors include 2 sons and spouses: Curtis and Suzanne Sims of Walters, Quentin and Vincent Montez of Denver, CO; a daughter and her husband, Jeanette and Mike Werger of Walters, 14 grandchildren and their spouses: James and LaWayne Sims, Joey and Pallavi Robles, Leslie and Leslie Werger, Randy Werger, Matthew and Kylie Werger, Hailey Werger, Jayson Werger, Royce Werger, Mitchell and Brooke Sims, Amanda and Ben Harris, Marcus Montez, Arlene Montez, Auriah Montez and Louis Montez; 9 great grandchildren, plus twins on the way; other relatives and friends.