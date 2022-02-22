Funeral services for Paul Reece will be at First Baptist Church, Walters, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at 11 a.m., Rev. Kevin Simpson officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Paul Dewayne Reece was born to Russell Dean and Frances (Dobbs) Reece on January 30, 1957 in Wichita Falls, TX and departed this life in Walters, OK on February 19, 2022 at the age of 65 years and 20 days.
Paul grew up at Walters from the age of 4, graduating from Walters High School in 1976 and went on to attend Oklahoma State University where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science in 1981. He married Pam Maxwell on January 6, 1979 at McAlester, OK and to the union 2 sons were born.
After college the couple made their home in Arkansas where Paul was a unit manager at a Tyson Foods hog farm. They moved to Chickasha, OK and he worked as a sales agent for a restaurant supply company. They moved to Walters in 1985 and he was employed at Red River Restaurant Supply in Lawton and eventually started Triple R Restaurant Supply. Through the years he has also been engaged in farming and ranching.
Paul enjoyed bird hunting, feeding the cows, doing livestock shows, raising pigs and following the boys sports when they were in school. He loved visiting with people, was an avid OSU fan, loved taking Kiley and her friends to OSU football games, and taking spontaneous vacations. If he decided he wanted a steak he might just head to Amarillo at the spur of the moment.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Reece.
Survivors include his wife, Pam, of the home; his father, Dean Reece of Walters; his sons, Brent Reece and Viki, Brandon Reece and Ashley all of Walters; 2 sisters, Diana Schlough and Jim of Monett, MO, and Melinda Sturgess-Streich of Newcastle, OK; 6 grandkids, Colten Reece, Kiley Reece, Parker Reece Wesley Reece, Taylor Saddler and Drue Watkins; 2 great grandkids, Hadley Reece and Carson Saddler; his nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.