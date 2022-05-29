Word has been received of the death of Paul Nicholas Britten, 93, of Cache.
Mr. Britten passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at home.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Paul was born on July 1, 1928 in Groom, Texas to Edward John and Elizabeth Francis (Keuhler) Britten. He grew up in Groom, Texas where he attended school, graduating from Groom High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army at Fort Sill from 1951-1953 where he was trained at the Artillery School and was honorably discharged as a private. He worked as a roofer with Ford Roofing Co., and was part owner of The Auction Block with his wife until his retirement. He worked at Goodwill Industries as a small appliance repairman. Paul enjoyed fishing and camping. He filled his children’s childhood with weekends of camping, fishing and hunting for whatever was in season. He enjoyed square dancing, music of Hank Williams and Ernest Tubbs, tinkering with lawnmowers and working on small carpentry projects. He spent many summers helping get campgrounds ready at Camp C’Andy for the Camp Fire Girls, repairing old TV’s , and riding his 3-wheel bicycle around town.
Paul is survived by his children: Pauletta Tompkins; Edward Britten and wife Diana; Joetta Midgley and husband Jim; Nick Britten and wife Manuela; Rosetta Hennessee and husband George; Karlotta Milton and husband Burt; Benjamin Britten; his grandchildren: Robert Tompkins; Nina Sanders; Keith Britten; Donald Paul Thorne; Timothy Thorne; Eric Britten; Stephanie Teeple; Johnathon Milton; and Benjamin Britten; his great-grandchildren: Ava Sanders; Jace Sanders; Justice Thorne; Akasha Thorne; Kai Thorne; Aiden Teeple; Hailey Teeple; Olivia Teeple; Bobby Britten; Macie Britten; Gracie Britten; Caden Thompson, and Jackson Britten; and his great great-grandchild, Olivia Thorne; along with a host of other loving family and friends.
Mr. Britten is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Ann Britten; his grandson, Baby Larry, and his companion, Sandra Moser.