Paul “Kermit” Gilbreath, 79, of Apache, was born Nov. 18, 1942 in Apache to Walter John and Lois LaMae (Mattoon) Gilbreath. He passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home with his family at his side.
The family will receive visitors on Monday, June 20, between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Crews Funeral Home. Services are scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Apache First United Methodist Church with Chris Stinnett officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Brandan Gilbreath, Tom Sorrell, Kevin McCray, Dillon Ridley, Garret Ridley, and Jason Bridges. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim McCarty, Jed Denton and Fred Orf. Interment will follow at Cache Creek Mission Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crews Funeral Home.
Kermit attended Boone schools, graduated from Apache High School in 1960, and then attended classes at Cameron University. During high school he participated in football and FFA. He worked for over 30 years, retiring as the general manager of the Apache Farmers Coop. While there, he was always giving people a chance to work at the Coop regardless of their background. Kermit was a lifelong farmer and rancher. If he heard the word ‘go,’ he was ready. He especially enjoyed traveling to Colorado and New Mexico.
He was very involved in the community, church, and several different associations. In 2015 he served as the Apache town treasurer and was a committee member for the Apache Chamber of Commerce. At Apache First United Methodist Church where he was a lifelong member, Kermit was chairman of the finance committee and had taught Sunday School for a period of time. He served as chairman of the Board for the Oklahoma Grain and Feed Association and was a board member of Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma.
On April 24, 2017 at Lake Lugert near Altus, Kermit married Johnnie Sue Claborn.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sister-in-law: Victor and Johnetta Gilbreath and Mark Gilbreath, Kermit is survived by his wife, Johnnie; children: Shannon and husband Randy Meshell of Apache and Shane and wife, Tonya Gilbreath of Fletcher; grandchildren: Sibella Meshell, Summer and Zack Wing, Lexi and Zach Sparks, Tatum Gilbreath and fiancé Grant Oliver, and Shauni Gilbreath; stepson, Brian and Tracy Ridley; step grandchildren: Dillon and Sara Ridley, Garret and Allie Ridley, Serenity Ridley; six step great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Karen Gilbreath.