Paul Kent Powell was born to Paul Shular Powell and Josephine Esther Powell on May 26, 1943 in Lawton. He left this life on Feb. 16, 2021, while at home in Hobbs, NM. His battle with Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (PNET) over the last three years was a learning journey. For those who discussed this diagnosis with him soon learned that he named his tumors Fluffy after the Energizer Bunny’s cute tail. Like the bunny it just kept going and going… As a 75th birthday present, he had the bunny, date of diagnosis (6/13/17), and Beating Cancer tattooed on his arm. During this journey he spent lots of time in hospitals. Thank you to so many who cared for him in his battle. A special thanks to the staff at the Lovington Cancer Center, Covenant Hospital, 7th Floor Oncology Wing, Lubbock, TX, and Excel Diagnostics in Houston, TX. Thanks to the many friends and relatives who supported us in this journey. Thanks to Kindred Hospice for the support in his last days.
Paul K. graduated from Lawton High School. After attending two years at Cameron Junior College, he transferred to Oklahoma State University, finishing his BA in business at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1967. Choosing to go into the army as an officer he completed the ROTC program. He served in the Army as a Lt. Gunnery Officer in Vietnam. Upon returning to the States he was employed by the J.C. Penney Co. in Lawton and Dallas before being transferred to Hobbs, NM.
In December 1976 while at working at JCP, he met Nancy Needham. They were married on Nov. 12, 1977 at St Paul’s United Methodist Church. Paul went back to college at ENMU to obtain his teaching certificate. While waiting for a teaching position to open, he sold insurance for Equitable Life Ins. and BC/BS NM. They had one daughter Ellen in June of 1981. He retired from Hobbs High School in 2008 after teaching Math, DECA, Business, Social Studies and many afternoons of the classroom version Driver’s Ed.
During retirement he and Nancy enjoyed traveling to locations such as Sedona, AZ, Alaska and Hawaii, playing golf and working at the local golf courses. A lifelong love of airplanes included the joy of flying remote control airplanes with the Cloud Dusters at the old airfield. His love of wood and building came from his father the carpenter. He built the kitchen cabinets in our first house. Later he took up the scroll saw and produced many lovely pieces.
Paul will be missed by many family members and friends. He is survived by his wife Nancy; his daughter, Ellen (Paul) Mack of Midland; his sister, Barbara (Howard) White of Oklahoma City; nieces: Jamie (Tom) Levesy: Kathryn, Laura, and Maggie; Whitney (John III) White-Junger: John IV, Esther, Ronin; nephew, Bryan (Paige) White: Aidan and Adeline; and many cousins.
His cremation was handled by Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held later this year, details will be forthcoming. Donations may be made to Light of Lea County who assists cancer patients with travel and other needs. Condolences may be sent to mister_paulK@yahoo.com.