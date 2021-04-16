Funeral service for Paul Joseph Farrell will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robert Connor of Moore officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Paul Joseph Farrell, 55, Lawton, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his home in Lawton. He was born Oct. 28, 1965 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Albert John and Patricia Evelyn (Duffy) Farrell Jr. He married his wife Felecia on June 21, 2008 at the Greystone Chapel in Lawton. Paul served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Global War on Terrorism. While in the Army Paul earned the following awards, Army Commendation Medal (2nd award), Army Achievement Medal (2nd award), Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and other certification badges.
Paul was an avid trader and collector of guns. He loved going to gun shows regardless of where the show might be.
He is survived by his wife of the home, whom he called “Bella”; one daughter, Shontiara Connor Grant whom he called “Chuckie” the apple of his eye and love of his life, two sons: Keith Connor and Dominique Grant; one granddaughter, Ceardene Connor; one brother, Albert J. Farrell III; two sisters: Kate Farrell VanHuss and Margaret Farrell Dalton and many other nieces and nephews and a special friend, James Moses.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents.
