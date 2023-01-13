Paul Edward Josefy, age 75, of Brentwood, California, passed away on Jan. 9, 2023 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Paul was born on Dec. 6, 1947 in Grandfield to Mabel Lee (Warner) Josefy and Frank Vincent Josefy. He was the youngest of four boys and four girls. He grew up on the family farm, graduating from Grandfield High School in 1966. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Science from Oklahoma State University in 1971.
Paul married Sondra Gay Baber on Aug. 29, 1969. He and Gay made their home in Hollis while he was employed by Farmers Home Administration from 1971-1976. In 1976, they moved to Loveland where Paul began his farming operation and bulldozing operation for the next 20 years. They had three daughters, Jana Lee Gray, Jennifer Kay Simpson and Julie Marie Jackson.
In 2001, Paul made his move to the West Coast to the city of Hayward, California. He began studying and training to be a Certified Residential Appraiser in 2003. He obtained his appraiser’s license in the State of California in 2005 and worked for the US Department of Veterans Affairs where he continued his employment until late 2022. Paul moved to Brentwood, California in 2018 where he resided until his death.
Paul lived life to the fullest. He was a storyteller, a jokester, a philosopher and a dreamer. He was the life of the party. He loved playing golf, running slot cars, watching football and listening to music. When invested in work, hobbies or sports he always went all out.
Paul is survived by his three daughters: Jana Lee Gray and husband Aaron Gray of Burkburnett, Texas, granddaughter Natalee and grandson Nathan; Jennifer Kay Simpson and husband Steve Simpson of Loveland, grandson, Brandt and granddaughter Sydney, and Julie Marie Jackson of Blanchard, and granddaughters: Ashlyn and Jordyn; his sister Carleene Cason of Denton, Texas; two brothers: Harold Josefy and wife Glenda of Wichita Falls, Texas and Lewis Josefy of Grandfield, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; partner, Cynthia Green; sisters: Minnie Katherine Kemplin, Mary Alice “Tootsie” Kaufeldt, Ethel Marie Tinlin; and brother James “Jim” Josefy.
Services on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel in Walters, with interment to follow at the Grandfield Memorial Cemetery in Grandfield. Visitation on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Paul’s life may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, Wichita Falls, Texas.