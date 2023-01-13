Paul Edward Josefy, age 75, of Brentwood, California, passed away on Jan. 9, 2023 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Paul was born on Dec. 6, 1947 in Grandfield to Mabel Lee (Warner) Josefy and Frank Vincent Josefy. He was the youngest of four boys and four girls. He grew up on the family farm, graduating from Grandfield High School in 1966. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Science from Oklahoma State University in 1971.