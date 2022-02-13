Paul Judson Smith “Bucko”, 58, of Lawton passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Oklahoma City. He was born Feb. 12, 1963 on a Wednesday in Lawton at the old Indian hospital to Lena Mae Doyebi. He was Seminole and a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma.
He is survived by his wife, Sarita J. Smith of the home, which he married on Sept. 30, 2021; two kids: daughter, Kimberly Marie and Jesus Ponce; three grandkids: granddaughter, Jadidiah Ayanna Ponce and two grandsons: Jesus Ponce III and Jacob Paul Ponce of Wichita, KS; Stephen Paul “Ty-lee” Smith and Blanca Smith; one grandbaby, Elaria Asusena Smith of Yukon; stepson, Frank Ybarra; three step grandsons: Josh, Justin and Jacob of San Antonio, TX; five sisters: Mona Bearshield of Lawton; Kathy (Randy) Marquis of Lubbock, TX; Sandee Pugh of Sand Springs; Emma Adams, Lola (Frank) Ortega of Lawton; two brothers: Eddie Heffernan and Freddie Bob Smith of Lawton; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Lena Mae Smith-Doyebi; dad, Robert J. Smith; brother, Pete Doyebi; sister, Stacy Jones; two nephews and three nieces.
Graveside service will be Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Scott Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. A Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.