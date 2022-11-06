The grandson of a pioneer family which homesteaded southeast of present-day Altus in 1887 and a lifelong resident of Altus, Paul Harrison Mock, who had achieved the age of 98, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Jackson County Memorial Hospital. Paul Mock was born on his grandparents’ homestead on March 2, 1924, to Ralph Harrison Mock and Lily Icie (Pribble) Mock. He attended his junior and senior years of high school and his freshman and sophomore years of college at the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico, a school whose motto is “Duty, Honor, and Achievement.” Continuing a family tradition of military service, Paul entered the U. S. Army on June 15, 1943, at the age of 19. He served as an engineer in a combat battalion in the European and Pacific theaters. Following his discharge from the Army as a First Lieutenant in 1946, he earned a degree from Oklahoma A & M College, which is now Oklahoma State University. During his years in Stillwater, he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Paul married Mary Nell Sipes in Oklahoma City on July 10, 1949. Mary Nell was the granddaughter of an early-day cattleman who owned the Cross S Ranch south of present-day Olustee. Throughout their 58 years together, Paul loved and cherished Mary Nell, a woman family and friends described as “filled with grace and beauty, and the epitome of class and elegance.” Paul and Mary Nell made their home in Altus where Paul joined his father Ralph in the family farming and cattle business. Later, Paul’s younger brother John also joined the family business. And, that tradition continued when John’s son Barry joined the business after graduating from Oklahoma State University. Intent on advancing the cattle industry, Paul served on various boards throughout the Southwest including those of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association and Texas Cattle Feeders Association. In 1964, he was appointed by Oklahoma Governor Henry Bellmon to serve as the first Director of the newly formed Oklahoma Beef Institute. Both Paul and John, as co-owners of the Mock Brothers Cattle Company, partnered with longtime friend Don Kizziar and office manager Ralph Goodin to establish Cattle Management Systems, Inc., an innovative computerized feedlot management system. Paul also served on the Vestry of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Altus and as an Exalted Ruler of the Altus Elks Lodge. Paul was honored as a Graduate of Distinction of the Animal Science Department of Oklahoma State University in 1974. In 1986, he participated in the 33 Annual National Security Forum at Maxwell Air Force Base. Even with all his commitments, Paul developed a passionate love for the game of golf. He enjoyed traveling and playing a round of golf whenever possible. Having never met a stranger, Paul made friends at each course on which he played.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Ralph (1894-1993) and Icie (1893- 1979), his wife Mary Nell (1924-2007), and his sister Virginia Snell (1927-2016).