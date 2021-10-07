Paul Grose passed away on Oct. 2, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, from natural causes. His family surrounded him. He was 87 years old. He was born to Lyle Everett and Eula Bell (Dodds) Grose in Lawton, on April 29, 1934. Paul attended Lawton Public Schools. He was a graduate of Southwestern State University in Weatherford. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army and the National Guard. Most recently Paul was honored with a quilt from the Quilt of Valor Foundation in Greenwood.
Paul spent many years as a salesman and manager/owner of apparel stores in Lawton and later worked in Oklahoma City for several hospitals as a Marketing Representative. Most recently, he and his wife LeQuita, owned and operated Roland Family Counseling Center in Roland. He was a friend of Bill W. for 36 years.
One of Paul’s last statements was “It’s been a helluva ride!”
A family led memorial service and fellowship to follow with Paul’s family will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at the Free Range Cowboy Church in Greenwood, Arkansas with a scattering of ashes, at a later date, on Mount Scott in Lawton.
He is survived by his beloved wife, LeQuita; his children: daughter, Mary M. Berry and husband, Brett and grandchildren: Jordan Berry and Chad Berry and wife, Brittany and great-grandchildren: Lance and Jiggs Berry all of Bryan/College Station, TX; son, Patrick L. Grose and wife, Loree and grandson, Trevor Grose all of Norman; daughter, Judith L. Lopez and husband, Justin and twin grandchildren: Aidyn and Emersyn Lopez all of Norman; two step-sons: Kirk Joyce and wife, Elisabeth and grandchildren: Immanuel, Gabriella and Charlize all of Fayetteville, AR and Kent Joyce and granddaughter, Rosina of Noble; three nieces and their families: Linda Haynes of Norman; Debbie Grose Darnell of Lawton and Tina Williams of Edmond. He loved his children, grandchildren, brother’s daughters and their families dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle Everett and Eula Bell Grose, a brother and sister-in-law John and Helen Grose and a baby sister.
Cremation under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood, Arkansas.
Memorials may be made to Cache Creek Cowboy Church, Lawton or the Free Range Cowboy Church, Greenwood, AR.