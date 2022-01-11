Funeral service for Paul Fontenot will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Paul Fontenot, 93, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in his home. Paul was born July 24, 1928, in Chataignier, Louisiana to Leo and Cecilia Fontenot. He joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Sill. Soon after he met his first love Darlene. They were married Nov. 13, 1948, after only knowing each other a couple of months. After getting out of the Army Paul and Darlene moved to his hometown in Louisiana, where he became a truck driver for the next three years. They moved back to Lawton, and Paul took a civil service job working at Fort Sill. In 1957 they welcomed their son, Jerry, and three years later their daughter, Darla was born. Paul had a garden in the backyard that he and his children loved working in together. He retired from civil service in 1983 and moved to the country where he built himself a beautiful garden and raised cows. In 1993 he married Benny Brooks, and they were together until she passed away in 2018. Paul loved spending time with his granddaughters Nichole, Brandi, and Casi. He loved to go fishing, and ride around on his scooter throwing firecrackers at us grandkids, he also loved working in his garden. You could always find him on his farm tinkering with any and everything. He enjoyed playing Dominoes with his friends. He always said his greatest blessing was being able to watch his great-grandkids grow up. He loved taking his great-grandsons for rides on his lawn mower and scooter. He was everything a papa should be, and he will be greatly missed!
He is survived by his daughter, Darla Sayre of the home; granddaughter, Brandi Wedman and husband, Nathan of Lawton; five great-grandkids: Noah, Connor, and Seth of Lawton; Debiann and Christian of Michigan; nephew, Chuck Fontenot of Louisiana; niece, Becky Aucoin of Louisiana; nephew, Jimmie of Louisiana, and many great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded death by his parents, Leo and Cecila, wife Benny Fontenot, brother, Nolton Fontenot, son, Jerry Fontenot, his beloved granddaughter, Nichole Fontenot, and his first love, Darlene Ehmer.