Paul Edward Elliott was born April 14, 1942, in Woodsville, Alabama to the late Harvey and Vallie Lee Clay. He passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2021 in the comfort of his loving home.
Paul spent his childhood in Scottsboro, Alabama where he graduated from Carver High School. A Vietnam Veteran of the Armed Services, he began his military career at the age of 18 and served his country honorably in the United State Army. He retired on May 1,1981 from Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. During his military career, he earned many accolades and awards including Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60-Device; Good conduct Medal 4th Award; Sharpshooter Qualifications Badge (Rifle M-14) and Expert Qualification Badge (Rifle M-16). After military service, he worked and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Lawton.
On Oct. 4, 1967, he was united in holy matrimony to Alice Mae Cothron in Lawton. He was a man of few words but always gave a lending hand to those in need. He enjoyed riding his bike with the “Geezers” and cruising the sea with family and friends of which he enjoyed spending time with. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was the pillar of his family.
Paul’s memory will be forever cherished in the hearts of his family. Cherishing his memories are his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Alice Mae Elliott, of the home; his daughters: Sonya Elliott of Lawton; DeShelia (Royce) Davis, of Round Rock, Texas; his son, Bruce Edward (Kamilah) Elliott, of Missouri City, Texas; his sister, Doris (John) Hutchins of Stevenson, Alabama; his brothers: Walter (Polly) Clay, of Huntsville, Alabama; Hollis (Clara) Clay, of Scottsboro, Alabama; grandchildren: Jermaine (Macayla) Broomfield; Jasmyne Broomfield; Bre’Onna Elliott; Paige and Payton Davis; great-grandchildren: Machi Bowen; Cornelius (CJ) Jackson Jr.; numerous nephews and nieces; as well as other relatives and many dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents, his sister and seven brothers, and his special “buddy”, Robert L. Perkins
Face mask and social distancing is a strict requirement. Burial with military honor will be at Ft. Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston funeral services. Viewing will be Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 from 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. The family will be in attendance 4 p.m. — 6 p.m.