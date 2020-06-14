Paul Edward Bieberdorf, 93, of Altus, Oklahoma, went to his Heavenly home on June 11th, 2020. He was born on August 11th, 1926 to Leonard and Klara (Oltmanns) Bieberdorf in Stillwater, Oklahoma. After the family moved to Gotebo, Oklahoma, Paul grew up and graduated from Gotebo High School in 1944. He was drafted into the United States Army during World War II in 1945. Paul married Lucy Sims in Hobart, Oklahoma on July 22, 1950. They have two daughters, Paula and Jane. He farmed South of Gotebo raising wheat, cotton and cattle, and worked for Heller Construction as a general carpenter. When in season, Paul also was a crop-hail adjuster for Farm Bureau Insurance Company. This work took him from Texas to Montana adjusting small grains, corn and cotton for crop hail losses. Known for working with his hands, he was creative, an incredibly talented craftsman, and a handyman for most any job. Paul loved his family, especially his grandchildren. A life-long member of the Lutheran Church of Hobart, he will be missed by his family and friends. Paul is resting in peace with his parents, sisters and other family members.
Survivors include his loving wife Lucy Bieberdorf of Altus, OK Daughters: Paula Baden & husband Randy of Altus, OK Jane Roach & husband Roger of Claremore, OK Grandchildren: Erin Naughton & husband Jimmy of Coppell, TX Lori Kennedy & husband Eric of Rockford, MI Adam Baden & wife Ashley of Lawton, OK Julie Roden & husband Rodne of Claremore, OK Emily Copeland & husband Larry of Chelsea, OK Nicholas Roach, Chicago, IL 10 Great grandchildren: James and Hadley Naughton, Caydee, Harper, and Sawyer Kennedy, Rodrick Roden, Kian, Champ, Evelyn, and Paul Copeland.
Preceded in death by: Parents: Leonard and Klara Bieberdorf and Sisters: Margaret Smith, Gertrude Wilson and Barbara Krieger: Grandchild Melissa Jane Baden.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kiowa County Historical Museum.
Visitation: 3:00 p.m. ~ 8:00 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020 Ray & Martha's Funeral Home Hobart, Oklahoma.
Funeral: 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 First Lutheran Church Hobart, Oklahoma.
Interment: Hobart Rose Cemetery Hobart, Oklahoma