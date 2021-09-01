Paul Caldwell 71 of Lawton, passed away on Aug. 23, 2021. Paul was born on Aug. 9, 1950 in Randlett, to Charlie and Letha Beatrice Caldwell. Paul was known for having a generous heart. He was always volunteering his personal time at church. He was dedicated to his Lord and Savior. He would always host big cookouts for the community every year. He loved raising his chickens and his three pitts. His wonderful smile and great sense of humor will be missed dearly.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Letha Caldwell; brothers: James and Robert Travis Caldwell and one sister, Romona Caldwell.
He is survived by his son, Travis Caldwell of Elgin, Jennifer Caldwell and four grandchildren; son, Paul Caldwell of Houston, Texas and Sharon Caldwell and three grandchildren; brother, Johnny Caldwell of Lawton and a host of other loving family and friends.