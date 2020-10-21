We remember Paul Bernhart Carrico Sr. Age 72 of Lawton, Oklahoma; who went home to be w/ his heavenly Father.
Paul was born August 7, 1948 to Kathryn and Cornelius B. Carrico. He was baptized in faith and confirmed April 1, 2007.
Paul attended St. Edwards Elementary School in Little Rock, Ark.
Pryor entering the United States Army he worked as a contractor in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Paul entered the United States Army in 1968 and he became a Combat Engineer. He was awarded numerous medals and citations and retired in September 1988. He was awarded numerous medals and citations and retired Sept 1988.
• Army Service Ribbon
• 4 Overseas Service Ribbons
• National Defense Service Medal
• Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal – Korea
• Humanitarian Service Medal
• 6 Army Good Conduct Medals
• Expert (Rifle- M-16)
• Army Commendation Medal w/ second oak leaf cluster
Paul liked his church and liked to do various jobs.
1. Helped out the ladies w/ the Thanksgiving Dinner.
2. Bridge Park Picnic for the needy.
3. Trustee (Head).
4. Ushered when the time came.
5. Did the candles and Hymn board for a number of years.
He married Nancy Ruth Sharp of Gaylord, Mich., May 1, 2000. The wedding was held at St. John’s Lutheran Church w/ Pastor Mayer officiating.
When he retired from the Army he worked at Lawton Transit Mix which he enjoyed driving the cement truck. Then he worked at Affes for awhile.
He is survived by his wife Nancy of Lawton, OK, a brother Michael Carrico of Little Ark, 1/2/ Brother Minh Carrico (Buddy) — Seattle Washington, dister Margaret , feceased in 1983. Two daughters of Walla Walla Washington, Lisa Smith and Dawn Carrico, a son Paul Carrico Jr. of Kelien, Texas a grandson Antonio Smith of Walters, OK.
Our favorite place to go on Friday evenings was the Asian Restaurant and have dinner; he enjoyed their kimchee and liked the Korean food.