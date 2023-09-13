Paul Andrew Fisher Jr., 78, passed away in Oklahoma City on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 with his wife and daughters beside him. Paul was born in Norman on Feb. 10, 1945 to Geraldine (Jed) and Col. Paul Fisher Sr. Paul grew up in a military family, but he always wanted to return to Oklahoma to make a difference. Paul graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 1972 and went on to pursue a master’s degree in city planning. While at OU, he met Jane Anthony and asked her to marry him on their first date. She said no, but she eventually changed her mind, a decision she never regretted during their 55 years of marriage. Paul and Jane were married at the Old Post Chapel on Fort Sill June 22, 1968.
Once married, Paul and Jane moved to Lawton, and Paul was soon drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam. After sustaining injuries from a land mine explosion in Vietnam, Paul was awarded a Purple Heart for his military service. He returned to Lawton alongside Jane. While there, they welcomed two daughters, Christine and Sarah.
Paul worked for 30 years for the Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments. He partnered with communities throughout Southwest Oklahoma to secure grants for everything from updated water treatment facilities to tornado siren systems to main street revitalization projects. As the years went by, Paul began to make his visions for the future come true. Of all the projects he worked on, Paul’s greatest passions were the ones involving historical preservation.
Always a humble person, Paul’s accomplishments often went unheralded. Some of his achievements included helping to revitalize Medicine Park and preserve the cobblestone dwellings, serving as the president of the Lawton Heritage Association for almost two decades, and helping to conceptualize the 2nd Street revitalization of downtown Lawton. During his tenure as Heritage Association President, Paul kept the Mattie Beal Home going while the city began to see its merit. Always very active in his community, he served on the boards of the Museum of the Great Plains and the Leslie Powell Gallery.
Paul was an attentive and loving father, and being a dad came very naturally to him. His daughters remember him as someone who loved playing board games in the evening, gave wise advice, and was always willing to engage in deep philosophical conversations. Paul was an avid reader. In his spare time, you could find him in his favorite chair reading a book or newspaper. He could always be counted on to read a bedtime story, and if you couldn’t fall asleep, he was more than happy to share tales of city planning. As it turns out, zoning, grants, and city codes are not that exciting to children.
Paul was a man of few words, always helping to make the state of Oklahoma a better place. He was extremely honest and very diplomatic. His ideas will live on in communities throughout the state.
Paul leaves behind his wife Jane; his two daughters: Christine Fisher (Brian Clayborn), and Sarah (Matt) Houghton; two granddaughters: Hannah and Emma Houghton; two sisters: Gail Fisher (Robert Resnick), and Linda (Stan) Massey; nephew Michael (Tina) Massey, and many cousins and good friends made along the way.
Services for Paul will be held at The Little Chapel of Lawton at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Viewing will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 with a Rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m. at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.