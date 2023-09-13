Paul Andrew Fisher Jr., 78, passed away in Oklahoma City on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 with his wife and daughters beside him. Paul was born in Norman on Feb. 10, 1945 to Geraldine (Jed) and Col. Paul Fisher Sr. Paul grew up in a military family, but he always wanted to return to Oklahoma to make a difference. Paul graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 1972 and went on to pursue a master’s degree in city planning. While at OU, he met Jane Anthony and asked her to marry him on their first date. She said no, but she eventually changed her mind, a decision she never regretted during their 55 years of marriage. Paul and Jane were married at the Old Post Chapel on Fort Sill June 22, 1968.

Once married, Paul and Jane moved to Lawton, and Paul was soon drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam. After sustaining injuries from a land mine explosion in Vietnam, Paul was awarded a Purple Heart for his military service. He returned to Lawton alongside Jane. While there, they welcomed two daughters, Christine and Sarah.

