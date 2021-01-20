Funeral service for Patty Parker will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for both portions of the service.
Patty Parker, 74, Lawton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at her home in Lawton after a year-long battle with cancer, surrounded by her family. Patty Parker was born Oct. 14, 1946, to Harland and Bonnie (Rinker) Dodd. Patty was raised with two siblings and her cousins.
Patty attended Lawton High School where she met the love of her life, James Lee (Jimmy) Parker. The two were married on July 2, 1966 in Lawton. Jim passed away on Dec. 31, 2014. Together, Jimmy and Patty owned and operated Mac’s Superette on Fort Sill Boulevard for over 20 years. Patty was also a cafeteria manager at Wilson Elementary.
Patty loved golf and was an active member of the Lawton-Fort Sill Ladies’ Golf Association and served on the board for a number of years. She was the past-president and president elect at the time of her passing.
Patty loved Hallmark movies, doing puzzles, baking for friends, bowling, and spending time with her family. She volunteered teaching clogging in after school programs with the Lawton Public Schools, where she was named Champion for Children in 2007. Patty was best known around Lawton for her work with the Kickers, a clog-dancing team and was active in the Kickers for over 20 years.
Mrs. Parker is survived by her daughter, Shannon Parker and wife Suzi of Godley, Texas; son, Scott Parker and wife Mari of Parker, Colorado; brother, Harland Dodd Jr. (J.R.) and wife Leann of Guthrie; cousin Donna Carothers and husband Ricky of Indiahoma; cousin, Rocky Simpson and wife Cindy of Stafford, Virginia; four grandchildren: Zac and Tanner Clements and Ryan and Erin Parker, and two step-grandchildren: Zach and Duston Alaoui.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister and brother-in-law, Sondra Hamilton and Dennis; and a cousin, Val Gene Simpson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com