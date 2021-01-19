Funeral service for Patty Parker will be 2 p.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for both portions of the service.
Patty Parker, 74, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at her home in Lawton surrounded by her family.
