Funeral services for Patsy Ruth “Pat” Taylor will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Devon Reynolds, Pastor and Rev. Mark Henslee, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Duncan, officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Patsy Ruth “Pat” Taylor, 91, of Lawton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at her home in Lawton. She was born Jan. 23, 1931 in Smithfield, Texas to Raymond Edward and Ruth (Pullen) Hilliard. She graduated from Charleston High School in Charleston, Arkansas in 1948, and from Sparks Memorial School of Nursing in Fort Smith, Arkansas in 1951. Patsy was a registered nurse for 44 years, retiring in 1995. She served as a RN in Army hospitals at Camp Chaffee, Arkansas, and Fort McClellan, Alabama, and as a school nurse in Germany. Also, in Lawton, at the Comanche County Health Department, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, and as the R.N. Director of the Respite Care Program at the Center for Creative Living. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lawton, for 63 years, teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and serving on various committees. She was a past President of Westminster Presbyterian Women, and a recipient of the P.W. Honorary Award of Life-Time Membership. She married Edward Glyn Taylor on Oct. 27, 1949 at Camp Chaffee, Arkansas. They lived in several states before moving to Lawton in 1959.
Patsy was gracious, dignified, inquisitive, and giving. She had a way of fine tuning everything to the very end. She left her family with a legacy of love and God’s saving grace.
Patsy is survived by her three daughters: Patricia Ann (Taylor) Gaynes and husband Alex of Tucson, Arizona; Nancy Jeanette (Taylor) Seres and husband Frank, Sr. of Lawton, and Judy Gwyn (Taylor) Hervey and husband Mike of Elgin; seven grandchildren: Christine Glass Page; Sarah; Esther; Joshua and Carl Taylor; Tad Hanza, and Molly Newell, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, and two brothers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 7110 W. Gore, Lawton, OK 73505, or Disabled American Vets (DAV), Operation Smile, or Bible Society.