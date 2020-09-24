Funeral service for Patsy “Pat Weber, 69 of Sherman, Texas will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Central Baptist Church with George Weber officiating.
Mrs. Weber passed away on September 18, 2020.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions face masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church.
Pat was born on November 11, 1950 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Fred and Grace (Fross) Rudolph. She grew up in lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1968. She worked as a cashier, in nursing, The Pregnancy Center, H&R Block, Lawton Constitution, and childcare in the Disaster Relief. She was also a Sunday School Teacher, and involved with the BSF. She was also active in the Native American Partnership Missions. She married Douglas Bourland on December 2, 1968. Pat later married Kenneth Weber in June of 2007 and they made Texas their home.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Weber, Sr. of the home; two sons and a daughter in law, Curtis and Sandra Bourland and Chris Bourland; her step son, Bill Weber and stepdaughter, Susan Burt and husband, Mark; her brother, David Rudolph; her sister, Carol Hoyle; her grandchildren, Jasmine, Nicholas, Cassie, Darian, Lauren, Aaron, and Daniel; her great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; and her brother, Gary.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.