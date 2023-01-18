Graveside Services for Patsy Martin Bridges will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at the Walters Cemetery, Walters with Rev. Tony Christie officiating. Viewing will be on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Patsy Larue Bridges was born to Hughie Darrell and Ione (Brinkley) Martin on July 10, 1936 west of Walters, and departed this life at her home in Lawton on Jan. 15, 2023 at the age of 86 years, 6 months and 5 days.
Patsy grew up at Walters. She married Billy Leon Bridges on March 23, 1951 at Fort Jackson, SC. They made their home in Duncan before building the current home in 1964. She was employed at Greer Flowers, K-Mart, worked at a daycare and did homecare for the elderly.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Lawton. She loved going to Falls Creek with the youth group and living for the Lord. She also loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grands. Patsy enjoyed decorating her home and loved nick-nacks. She and Bill enjoyed camping at the lake and attending the races at Lawton Speedway.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hughie and Ione Martin; her husband, Bill Bridges in 2010; her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Debbie Bridges; three brothers: Eddie, Robert and Darrell; and a sister, Nadine.
Patsy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Charlie Maruska; a sister, Sharon McChesney of Alexander, AR; five grandchildren: Randall Bridges Jr., Kristin Beyer, Kyle Bridges, Danyele Minton and Tiffani Shepherd; six great-grandchildren: Brady, Carson, Loran, Luke, Kensley and Nicole; other relatives and friends.