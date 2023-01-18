Graveside Services for Patsy Martin Bridges will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at the Walters Cemetery, Walters with Rev. Tony Christie officiating. Viewing will be on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.

Patsy Larue Bridges was born to Hughie Darrell and Ione (Brinkley) Martin on July 10, 1936 west of Walters, and departed this life at her home in Lawton on Jan. 15, 2023 at the age of 86 years, 6 months and 5 days.