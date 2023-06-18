Funeral service for Patsy Lou Bard, 83 of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Delbert Hughes officiating.
Mrs. Bard passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at her home in Lawton.
Funeral service for Patsy Lou Bard, 83 of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Delbert Hughes officiating.
Mrs. Bard passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at her home in Lawton.
Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Patsy was born on Feb. 21, 1940 four miles south of Lawton to Charles E. and Mabel Mary (Self) Weston. She grew up east of Lawton and was part of the first graduating class of the "new" Lawton High School in 1957. She then attended Cameron University. She married Walter Edward Bard on Dec. 19, 1970 and they made Lawton their home. Patsy worked as a bookkeeper for City National Bank in Lawton for 14 years and when she was needed, she also worked at the local movie theaters that her parents managed. She later worked as a secretary for Mt. Scott Foods. She left that job to help her husband with their business at B & B Machine and she also helped Edward with their yearly wheat crops and cattle. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and enjoyed reading and sewing and loved making items for her family and friends. Patsy was a great cook and often cooked for her family and friends. She also spent many years caring for her ailing mother. She was a great listener and counselor to her family and had a very strong and giving heart. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Edward Bard, of the home; her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Twila Bard, of Moore, her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Mike Stephens, of Washington; her grandchildren and their spouses: Jason and Lexie Babbitt and Dr. Heather and Tres Reagin; her great-grandchildren: Beau Kelly, Mya Kelly, Cole Babbitt, Cody Babbitt, Noelle Reagin, Nash Reagin, and Miles Pannell; her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, David and Carol Bard and Pat Bard; many nieces and nephews; her caregiver, Robin Miller; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved daughter, Cheryl Ann Wright-DeSilver; her grandsons, Ryan Bard and Trey Kelly; and her sister and brothers-in-law, Betty and Odice Johnson, Sr. and Jack Bard.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.