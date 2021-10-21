Graveside funeral service for Patsy June Hargrove will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021 in Sunset Memorial Gardens with Danny El Kouri officiating.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Patsy June Hargrove went to be with her Lord on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 80. She was born, the only girl of eight children, on Jan. 5, 1941 in Okemah, to Lloyd and Floy Inez (Jones) Henson. She moved to Southwest Oklahoma at a young age, growing up in Elgin, Apache and Lawton and graduating from Lawton High School.
Patsy was primarily a homemaker but had worked as a secretary for Al Terrill as well as working as a housekeeper. She was member of the Eighth and Lee Church of Christ. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi and was honored as the sorority’s “Woman of the Year”. Additionally, she was active with the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, where she was a past president and a recipient of numerous awards.
Patsy enjoyed playing bingo but her greatest pleasure was the love she experienced with her grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters: Patresa “Tresa” Pippin and husband Mark and Pam Weston, all of Lawton; two sons: Robbie Hargrove and Roger Hargrove, both of Lawton; eight grandchildren and their spouses: Abe and Stephanie El Kouri; Joe Dan and April El Kouri; Clayton and Chelsea Gould; Blakelee Gould; Garrett Hargrove; Taylor Hargrove; Damon Ray Hargrove and Devin Hargrove; nine great-grandchildren; her brother, Gary Henson, Topeka, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her parents and six brothers: Eugene; Joe; Roger; Lonnie; Ronnie and Bennie Henson, preceded her in death.