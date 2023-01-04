Graveside service for Patsy Jean Shatto will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Fort Sill National Cemetery with Dr. Greg Baxter, Pastor Emeritus officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Those wishing to attend may follow in procession from the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. or simply meet at the cemetery for the 1 p.m. service time.
Patsy Jean Shatto, 77, of Lawton, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in Lawton. She was born Jan. 28, 1945 in Pawnee, to Basil and Evelyn (Fischer) Kimmell. Patsy attended school in and graduated from high school in Kremlin. She married Dennis Shatto on June 2, 1968. Patsy was a long-time teacher of K4 students at the LBT Christian Academy and Lawton Christian School. Patsy and Dennis were members of the Lawton Baptist Tabernacle Church which later became Faith Journey Church. Patsy was very involved in her church and loved her church family. She enjoyed baking, cooking, watching game shows, the Dallas Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners play football. Patsy loved her family and grandchildren very much.
Patsy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dennis Shatto of the home; one son, Kevin Shatto and wife Karen of Lawton; two grandchildren: Lindsay Shatto of San Antonio, Texas and Devon Shatto of Lawton; one great-grandchild, Aurora Shatto; two sisters: Deanna Lorenz and husband Bob of Enid, and Dona Kummell and husband Dewayne of Lahoma; two brothers: David Kimmell and wife Joy of Enid, and Dan Kimmell and wife Geneva of Ponca City; one daughter-in-law, MSgt (Retired) Jaime Shatto of San Antonio, Texas.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents and one son, MSgt (Retired) Troy Shatto.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
