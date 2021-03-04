Patsy Jean McLeod Cox, born Jan. 14, 1934, passed away Tuesday evening March 2, 2021, surrounded by family. Services will be Friday morning March 5, 2021. Burial services for the family will be held at Altus Cemetery at 10 a.m. A celebration of the life of Patsy will be held at Altus First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jane Vaughan officiating at 11 am. Services are under the direction of Lowell-Tims Funeral Home of Altus.
Patsy was born in Blair, the youngest of 12 siblings, to Mordant H. and Addie Mae McLeod. She graduated from Blair schools where she excelled academically and athletically as valedictorian of her senior class and starting forward on the 1952 Blair High School state championship basketball team. She maintained contact with some of her teammates for the rest of her life. Patsy was proud of her family’s hard-working, Southwestern Oklahoma farming heritage and enjoyed telling stories of working on the family farm with her siblings.
After high school, she attended Midwestern State University and Southwestern Oklahoma State University and later worked as an administrative assistant at Altus Air Force Base. She met and married Voyt Williams Jr. and had two children, son Voyt III “Skip” and daughter Teresa “Terri”. Her husband was tragically killed in an auto accident in Jackson, Mississippi where the couple had made their home. Patsy moved her young family back to Altus with the loving support of her siblings. She later married Forrest Cox, a pilot at Altus Air Force Base, a marriage that endured for 50 years until his death in 2013. Following the birth of their son, Mark, they were assigned to Chatteauroux Air Base, France, and Mildenhall Air Base, England from 1965 to 1968, an adventure that created many wonderful memories and friendships. Following their overseas assignment, they returned to Altus where, upon Forrest’s Air Force retirement, they bought and operated Altus Laundry and Cleaners until 1999, when daughter Terri and husband Jim Redding took over the business.
Patsy was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church and loved to volunteer at the church in fellowship with her church family. She was an avid bridge player and achieved Life Master status. She continued to love athletics and never missed watching a game of one of her favorite teams. Patsy loved the Altus community and was blessed with many wonderful friends through her church, bridge groups, and her beloved coffee group, all of whom have supported and cared for each other through all of life’s joys and tragedies. Patsy was a great lover of animals and enjoyed many years of companionship with her cherished sidekick poodle mix, Annie.
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband Forrest Cox, parents Mordant H. and Addie Mae McLeod, 10 of her 11 siblings, and son Skip Cox. She is survived by her daughter, Terri and husband Jim Redding; son Mark and wife Missey Cox; grandchildren: Whitney and husband J.T. Messick; Tyler and wife Amanda Redding; Austin and Emily Cox; great-grandchildren: Addisyn, Camdyn, and Cooper Messick, Breck and Livie Redding; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her lone living sibling and lifelong best friend, Betty Tabb.
The family would like to thank the following caregivers who blessed Patsy with their committed and compassionate care at the end of her life: Melinda and Glenda Torres, Clara Heard, and Debbie Wright.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Jackson County Memorial Hospital Hospice and First United Methodist Church Altus.
Funeral services will be at 11 am on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, 317 N. Main, Altus, OK 73521.
To sign the online guest book and share memories with the family please visit www.Lowell-Tims.com