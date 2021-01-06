Graveside service for Patsy F. Morton, 88 of Lawton will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Mrs. Morton passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Pasty was born on Nov. 24, 1932 in Foreman, Arkansas to Clyde Sager and Euater Euphemia (McAnally) Pryor. She grew up in Texarkana, Arkansas where she attended school and worked for awhile as a waitress. She married Marvin Ray Morton on June 14, 1949 in Texarkana and the military took them to Fort Smith, Arkansas and in the early 60’s brought them to Lawton. Patsy was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star and she loved watching westerns.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Mark Stouffer, of Lawton; her sister, Patricia G. Honea, of Texas; her grandchildren: Patty and Curtis Davis and Rebecca Stouffer; her great-grandchildren: Steven and Tyler Martin, Makayla Berry, Lee Harrill, ShaeLynn and Keeton Woods, Branton Jones, and Jocelynn Davis; and her niece, Diedre Hopps.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin, who passed away in 2005; her granddaughter, Sarah Marie Stouffer; her sisters, Dorothy Wilkerson and Lucy Rae Sisk; and her Brother, Robert.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.