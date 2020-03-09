Memorial service for Patrick “Pat” Jon McKenzie, 57, of Lawton will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Paradise Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Nickel, pastor officiating.
Mr. McKenzie passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Pat was born on August 30, 1962 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Albert Henry and Alma Wynell “Puddin” (Ketchum) McKenzie. He grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1980. He was in ROTC and the Order of DeMolay. At the age of 18, Pat became the youngest person, in Oklahoma to become a Mason. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #183. He worked at City National Bank for 10 years before becoming a contractor in the housing department at Fort Sill. Pat was also a member of the Paradise Valley Baptist Church.
He is survived by his mother, Puddin McKenzie, of the home; two brothers and sisters in law, Albert and Teresa McKenzie, Jr. and Mike and Pam McKenzie, all of Lawton; his sister and brother in law, Juana and Dennis Small, of North Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews; and other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Henry McKenzie, Sr. and his maternal grandmother, Alma Ketchum.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.