Graveside service for Patrick Owen McDaniel of Cache will be held on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Fort Sill National Cemetery with Chaplain Daniel Litchfield officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Patrick McDaniel went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 with his loving wife at his side. Patrick was born on Jan. 9, 1958 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Glen Arden McDaniel and Elaine Marie Swanson. He married Eleanor Atauvich McDaniel on April 23, 1983.
Patrick was born and raised in Fremont Michigan. He honorably served in the US Army for 13 years as a Field Artillery System Mechanic earning the rank of Sergeant First Class. His service included three tours to Germany, Fort Hood, TX, Fort Polk, LA and combat service in Southwest Asia during the Gulf War. His awards include the Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal 4th Award, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal with 3rd OLC, Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal w/3 Bronze Service Stars, Army Lapel Button, Army Service Ribbon, NCO Professional Development Ribbon w/Number 2, Overseas Service Ribbon w/number 2, Driver and Mechanic Badge.
Patrick was an avid TV sportsman. He watched every sports show to include NASCAR Racing, NHRA Drag Racing, fishing, deer hunting, turkey hunting, golf, football, basketball and Meat Eaters. He enjoyed all his road trips to Michigan to visit his family. His dad built a log cabin and Patrick was happy spending time helping his dad up at the cabin. He was a good provider for his family. He worked hard for 17 years as a machine operator at Temple Inland Wallboard Plant in Fletcher.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Eleanor McDaniel; father, Glen Arden McDaniel of Fremont, Michigan; three brothers and their wives: Greg and Denise McDaniel of Fremont, Michigan; Brian and Lynn McDaniel of Schoolcraft, Michigan and Randy and Terri McDaniel of Portage, Michigan; brother-in-laws: Carl Atauvich of Cache; Gary Niedo of Lawton; Joe Niedo of Wisconsin; Warren Niedo; Whitman Niedo; Brian Peahrora of Wyoming; sister-in-laws: Arlene Kemp of Cache; Glenda Havlik, Caroline Nalpinski, of Wisconsin; Nelda Niedo of Missouri; W. Kay Pingree; Alicia Cook of Wyoming; daughter and husband, Debra and Eli DeJesus of Lawton.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine Marie McDaniel and son Anthony David McDaniel, mother-in-law, Rose Yokesuite Atauvich, and father-in-law, Ray Niedo.