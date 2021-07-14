Patrick “NDN Pat” Mahsetky of Lawton went to his heavenly home on Friday.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 11 a.m., at Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Pastor Dwight Franklin officiating. Potluck meal is to follow at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Prayer service will be Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Patrick was born in Lawton on Feb. 20, 1960 to Mack and Madeline (Poahway) Mahsetky. Pat went to work at Hodges Gas Station and York Gas Station to help provide for his family at nine years old. He also worked for Republic Paper, Mr. Transmission and Rayl Finance. Pat ran several of his own mechanic shops, did repos and was a bounty hunter for many years. He relished in feeding the homeless and kept food in his truck for them. Helping others was his pleasure. Patrick also enjoyed storm chasing and was always on the go. He loved his family and was a proud member of the Comanche Nation and was also of Kiowa decent.
Patrick was preceded in death by his grandparents Nestler Poahway and Jenny Geimausaddle; parents, Mack Mahsetky Sr. and Madeline Poahway-Spicer; uncles: Rayfield, Sullivan and Mathew Poahway; sisters: Libby Ann Stockton and Marilyn Denise Figueroa; brothers: Michael; Larry and Gary Mahsetky; daughter, Mindah Marie Mahsetky and sons: Henry Whiperwil Mahsetky and Royce Christian Mahsetky.
Survivors include companion Kristen Lambert; aunt Geraldine Poahway; sisters: Lana Brannum; Cheryl Duran; Jackie Mahsetky; Michaela Mahsetky-Gutierrez; Genevieve Poahway McIntyre; Vickie Mahsetky-Moffett; Donna Mahsetky Crane and Summer Mahsetky; brothers: Mack Mike Mahsetky Jr. and Michael Wolfe; daughters: Christine and Destiny Mahsetky; sons: Russell Wolfe; Patrick Mahsetky Jr.; Thomas Mahsetky and Raymond Meade; grandchildren: Kayleigh and Kayden Mahsetky; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests nonperishable food and hygiene items to be brought to the service for donation to the homeless by Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.