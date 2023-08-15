Patrick Daniel Avra “Danny” went to his heavenly home on Aug. 11, 2023 with his loving family by his side. He was born on Dec. 21, 1956 to Dan Williams and Patricia Gregory. He met his wife Alberta in January of 1983 and they married on Feb. 14, 1984.
He went to school at Jackson Junior High School and graduated from Edmond High School.
Danny enjoyed camping, fishing, and singing. He was the lead singer of the band Ledd Hill and Hammer. He also enjoyed cooking and officiating athletic events such as football, basketball, softball, and baseball. He was a member of the OSSAA, SWOFOA, and NCAA. Danny was also a loyal Kansas City Chiefs fan.
During his time at home he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids as well as all his animals that he accumulated over the years. He was a cherished Husband, Father, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. And his presence will be greatly missed.
He is survived by wife Alberta Avra, of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Tracy and Lori Avra of Cache; daughter, Kristi Lockert; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Troy Rowe of Blackwell, Paula Hess of Blackwell; brother and sister-in-law, Perry and Darla Avra of Sapulpa; grandchildren; Stormi Shouse, Nate Lockert, Reagan Lockert, Keegan Avra, and Landen Avra; two great-grandchildren; Aunt Billie Deboard and Uncle Lennie Deboard of Blackwell; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by parents, Dan Williams and Patricia Gregory; and son Nathan Avra.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.