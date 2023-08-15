Patrick Daniel Avra “Danny” went to his heavenly home on Aug. 11, 2023 with his loving family by his side. He was born on Dec. 21, 1956 to Dan Williams and Patricia Gregory. He met his wife Alberta in January of 1983 and they married on Feb. 14, 1984.

He went to school at Jackson Junior High School and graduated from Edmond High School.

