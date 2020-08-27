Funeral for Patrick A. Culver, 75, Lawton, will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
Mr. Culver died August 24, 2020.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Funeral for Patrick A. Culver, 75, Lawton, will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
Mr. Culver died August 24, 2020.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.