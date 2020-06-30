Funeral service for Patricia Zingraf, 76, of Fletcher, Oklahoma will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sterling, OK. Burial will follow at the Ft. Sill National Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9am until 8pm and Sunday from 1:00pm until 8:00pm. A wake service will be held Monday at 7pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Zingraf passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Lawton, OK at the age of 76 surrounded by her family.
Patricia Rita (Smrz) Zingraf was born December 6, 1943 to Frank and Emily (Kleszynski) Smrz in Elmhurst, Illinois. She met the love of her life, Howard Zingraf Jr., while at a drive-in restaurant in Downers Grove, IL in 1963. It took 4 years to steal her heart. They were married February 17, 1968 in Lisle, IL and began their military life together. She was very active in volunteering at their various Army posts around the world. She traveled to Washington D.C. with the Army Community Service of Ft. Sill. She made First Lady, Pat Nixon, an honorary member of ACS and presented a 1st Cavalry pin to the Sergeant Major of the Army’s wife in 1972. She attended Great Plains Vo-Tech and achieved her Licensed Practical Nurse Certificate. She began her nursing career at the original Southwestern Hospital continuing to the current facility upon its completion. She transferred to the VA clinic at Ft. Sill for the last 10 years of her nursing career. She volunteered with the homeless veterans in Oklahoma City during this time. After her retirement from nursing, she worked at Southwest Oklahoma Federal Credit Union as a receptionist. She was a dedicated, loving, and faith-filled wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother with a Polish headstrong streak. She made it a priority to travel to see her family spread across the world. She was happiest spending time with her husband and being with her family. They were all her treasures and she was theirs. She was awarded numerous accolades as a military wife, volunteer, and nurse. Patricia and Howard lived their dream in Fletcher, OK with their dogs, horses, donkey, and cats.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Howard Zingraf, of the home; her daughters: Denise Klein and her husband Brian, of Fort Collins, CO and Diana Engel and her husband David, of Marlow, OK; her son, David Zingraf and his wife Mimi, of Memphis, TN; 10 grandchildren: Rachel Klein and her husband Gage Lee, Mikaela, and Samantha Klein, Kyle Engel, Gerald Zingraf and his wife Michelle, Sean Zingraf and his wife Ashleigh, Christopher, Daniel, Venelin, and Maisen Zingraf; 3 great grandchildren: Raena, Micah, and Tegan Zingraf with a Lee grand baby on the way; and her brother, Joseph Smrz and his wife Sherry.
Patricia was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish in Sterling. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the New Parish Hall Fund at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
