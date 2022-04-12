Memorial service for Patricia Witzel Miller will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022 in First Baptist Church with her son, Steve Miller officiating.
Private family burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Patricia Witzel Miller went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the age of 89. She was born July 18, 1932 in Muskogee, to Jake and Clara Mae (Smith) Witzel. She spent her early years in Muskogee, and later moved to Lawton, in 1941 where she graduated from Lawton High School She attended Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, and received her bachelor’s degree from Central State University in Edmond. She married George Miller on Jan. 16, 1953 at the First Baptist Church in Lawton. George preceded her in death on June 23, 2010.
Mrs. Miller retired from the Lawton Public Schools having taught at Central Junior High School for 25 years. She was a member of the OEA, NEA and Kappa Kappa Iota. She was a Christian and had been a member of First Baptist Church in Lawton since 1943, serving in many capacities throughout the years. She was an adult choir member, director of the Young Adult Sunday School Department, and served as Vacation Bible School Director for 27 years. She also served in the Adult Education Program and taught Adult Education Classes, taught English as a second language, tutored and volunteered with Mobile Meals.
Mrs. Miller was predeceased by her parents, her husband and three sisters: Delores Horton and her husband Charles Gail Horton; Catherine Dunn and Marlene McPherson.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law: Steve and Debra Miller and Scott and Pam Miller; 11 grandchildren: Cassie, Jenny, Cody, Audrey, Aaron, Austin, Michael, Amanda, Tiffany, Jonathan and Samantha; eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers-in-law: Tom Dunn and Ralph McPherson.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 SW B Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.