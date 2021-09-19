Graveside service for Patricia Vickers will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Patricia was born on Dec. 23, 1942 in Childress, Texas to Pat and Cloye (Sisco) Rich. She attended Childress High School and while in school, she was 4-H Queen. She married Jim Vickers in 1964. Mr. Vickers passed away in 2005.
Patti had three children: Jeffery Todd Vickers and wife, Maria, of Daytona Beach, FL; Kevin Brent Vickers, of Lawton; and Ricky Vickers, and wife, Jerri, of Lawton; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Patti worked in the business for many different dealerships for over 30 years. At the time of her death, she worked at Nissan of Lawton alongside her daughter-in-law, Jerri. She was truly loved by all at Nissan of Lawton. She will be missed so much by everyone.
“In the Shadow of the Wichitas” celebrates the rich cultural history of Lawton, Oklahoma. The four-part documentary seeks to recognize key participants in the area’s development and was produced by The Lawton Constitution with support from Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Comanche Home Cen…
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.