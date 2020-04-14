Patricia V. Stewart, Lawton, was born March 31, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to Herbert and Viola O’Brien. She passed away Monday March 30, 2020 in Oklahoma City after a lengthy illness. She was 77 years old. Burial will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery. The family moved from Detroit to Fort Scott, Kansas where Pat grew up. This is also where she met the love of her life, Bobbie Stewart. Bob started asking for Pat’s hand in marriage when she was only 12 years old and he was 14. The finally married on June 5, 1960 in Fort Scott, Kansas. Bob would enlist in the United States Army in 1961 and settled with Pat in Lawton, Oklahoma after 22 years of service to the Nation. Pat worked at Perkins Office Machines in Lawton while the children where in school. Pat was also very active in Camp Fire, Women’s Auxiliary Vietnam Veterans Association, PTA President, and taught Sunday school. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Viola O’Brien, brother Herbert Jr. O’Brien, sisters Irene Dunscomb and Mary Kulchinsky.
Survivors include daughters, Kelly L. Blasengame and husband Cliff, Patrice M. Dunster and husband Larry, Delores M. Freeman and husband Odie, Cathy Clements and husband Ronnie, her brother Frank O’Brien and wife Laura, sister in-law Betty Pritchett, Grandchildren Kara Marie, Austin Hudson and wife Whitney, Chance Blasengame and wife Sarah, Christian Blasengame, Makayla Blasengame, Chris Daniels, Joey Daniels, Heather Daniels, Amber Cole and Husband Chase, Kasie Noll and ten great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews in the Kansas, California and Michigan areas.
Due to the current situation throughout our Nation no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held when it is safe to do so.