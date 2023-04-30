Patricia Sutherlin McRee, 85, of Oviedo, Florida, passed away on April 25, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to parents Leonard Warren Sutherlin and Ruby Irene Byrd, on Jan. 14, 1938 in Searcy, Arkansas. She graduated from Searcy High School in 1956. Through the years she stayed close to her beloved childhood friends.

She went on to study Home Economics at Harding University and graduated with a Bachelors Degree. Upon graduation from Harding she was recruited by Melbourne High School, in the midst of the Space Race, to teach Home Economics. In Melbourne, she met the love of her life, Marshall McRee.

