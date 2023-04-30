Patricia Sutherlin McRee, 85, of Oviedo, Florida, passed away on April 25, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to parents Leonard Warren Sutherlin and Ruby Irene Byrd, on Jan. 14, 1938 in Searcy, Arkansas. She graduated from Searcy High School in 1956. Through the years she stayed close to her beloved childhood friends.
She went on to study Home Economics at Harding University and graduated with a Bachelors Degree. Upon graduation from Harding she was recruited by Melbourne High School, in the midst of the Space Race, to teach Home Economics. In Melbourne, she met the love of her life, Marshall McRee.
Patricia worked as an Army wife, homemaker, nutritionist, self sacrificing volunteer, AMAZING WIFE and MOM! She loved to sew and grow orchids. She had an amazing green thumb!
As a mom, she was so proud of her daughters and taught them so much. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She always made the effort to bring sunshine into people’s lives. She lived many places and left each location better than she found it!
She was the perfect Army wife. The “hostess with the mostest”. She was a proud American and selflessly served our country alongside her husband. She valiantly saw her beloved Marshall through two heroic tours in Vietnam. She was a fierce protector of family and country. She loved deeply and made sure her family and friends were taken care of until the end.
In 1988, Patricia was honored with a Commander’s Award for Public Service for Exceptional service as a community volunteer. After their retirement from the Army, Pat immersed herself in service to her community through the Oviedo Women’s Club and Newcomer’s of Central Florida. She never counted the cost of caring for others. Her “family” was expansive!
Patricia met Marshall Ray McRee in 1961. They were married on June 23, 1962 in Searcy, Arkansas. Together they raised two children: Tracy Leigh McRee Wellington (Jim), Stephanie Paige McRee Williams (Brandon). She always created a beautiful home, wherever the Army sent the family.
Patricia is survived by Tracy and Jim Wellington, and Stephanie and Brandon Williams. Her beloved grandchildren: Hailey Williams, Benjamin and Meg Wellington, Nathan Wellington and Marshall Williams. Additionally she is survived by her precious sister, Jane Hefley and husband, Bill Hefley and treasured nieces and nephews, Laura Krupka, Bill Hefley (Lisa), Sarah Heffley (Kyle), Ann Grush (Ray), Mike Davis (Kim), Cindi Russell, Julie Estep (Todd) and many treasured grand nieces and nephews and countless cousins! She had the capacity to love many deeply.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, COL (retired) Marshall R. McRee, her parents Leonard and Ruby Sutherlin and many dear family and friends who she loved so much.
The family has entrusted Becker-Rabon Funeral Home (Lawton, Oklahoma) and Newcomer Funeral Home (Winter Park, Florida) with the arrangements. A funeral and burial is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. at New Post Chapel, Fort Sill. A reception will follow at Patriot’s Club, Fort Sill. Kyle Heffley will officiate the ceremony.
Burial will be in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
In addition, the family is planning a Celebration of her life in Florida in the weeks to come.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors or Mount Dora’s Christian Academy & Children’s Home (Mount Dora, Florida).