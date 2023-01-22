Funeral services for Patricia Sue Coleman, 72, of Sterling, will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at the Sterling First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Sterling Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home.

Patricia passed away on Thursday Jan. 19, 2023 in Lawton at the age of 72.

