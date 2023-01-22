Funeral services for Patricia Sue Coleman, 72, of Sterling, will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at the Sterling First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Sterling Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home.
Patricia passed away on Thursday Jan. 19, 2023 in Lawton at the age of 72.
Patricia was born Dec. 26, 1950 in Norman to Carl and Lilly Parks. Patricia became a mother herself in 1969 with the birth of her son Richard followed by a daughter, Karen two years later. Circumstances led her to become a single mother. She worked hard to provide for her children, at times working more than one job at a time to put food on the table. She purchased a small home for the three of them in Sterling where she met and married Joe Coleman. They soon had her third and final child Jolene. She loved gardening and sewing and anything to keep herself busy. Patricia volunteered numerous hours at Sterling First Baptist Church, teaching classes, cleaning, cooking and eventually opening her home to the youth on Wednesday nights. “Mama Pat’’ as the youth called her always had a snack, a soda, and a listening ear for every child that entered her home. She took opening her home to even greater heights when she joined the international exchange program and began taking students from other countries into her home. Each student spent a year in the Coleman home and each left with tears in their eyes and stayed in touch with their precious “ Mama Pat.”
She is survived by her husband, Joe Coleman; three children: Richard Snow; Karen Snow and Jolene Rosa; six grandchildren: Kody Owens; Kassidy Self; McKenzie Snow; Joey Snow; Sarah Rosa and Sammy Rosa, and four great -grandchildren: Madison Owens, Karson Owens, Kaston Owens, and Jason Snow.