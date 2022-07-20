Funeral service for Patricia Payne Kardaleff will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, in St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with The Right Reverend Poulson Reed and The Reverend Stephanie Jenkins officiating.
Entombment will follow in the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Columbarium under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the funeral home.
Patricia Payne Kardaleff died Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 81.
She was born October 11, 1940 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Charlie and Lavone (Webster) Payne.
Pat grew up in Lawton and was a graduate of Lawton High School. She attended Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Missouri, where she met the love of her life, Steven T. Kardaleff. They married in Lawton on June 7, 1961, and enjoyed a 61-year marriage together.
Pat was a gifted actress, costume designer, and storyteller and used her dramatic talent to delight and inspire not only her family and friends, but also her students when she became a teacher at Lincoln Elementary. She was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church where she was ordained as a deacon and greatly influenced her fellow parishioners.
Pat taught low-income students at Lincoln, visited and comforted inmates at local prisons and terminal patients in hospitals as a deacon. In countless other ways, Pat always embodied the deep Christian value of caring for the less fortunate.
She is survived by her husband, Steven T. Kardaleff, of the home; three sons: Thomas Kardaleff, Austin, Texas, Charlie Kardaleff, Denver, Colorado and John Kardaleff, Meers, Oklahoma; two grandchildren: Amber Balch and Kory Kardaleff; her sister, Charlene “Cookie” Payne, Meers; and one great-grandson, Kyler Halligan.
Her parents and a grandson, Jay Don Kardaleff, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1256, Lawton OK 73502.