Word has been received of the death of Patricia Panelo Perez, 68, of Lawton.
Ms Perez passed away on Oct. 28, 2021.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Patricia was born March 13, 1953 in the municipality of Agoo, La Union in the Philippines to Eusebio Panelo and Eufemia Fontanilla Panelo. Her childhood nicknames were “Patpops” and “Patring”. She attended Saint Mary’s Academy and then attended Congress College. She worked as a prekindergarten teacher in Germany, North Carolina, and most recently for Bishop and Flower Mound school districts in Lawton. Patricia married and divorced Giovanni Villanueva Perez. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, shopping, socializing, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: Pennyrose Perez, of Lawton; Vanessa Perez and John Hagee, of Lawton; Patrick Perez, of Timisoara, Romania; her grandchildren: Charlize; Brandon; Aran; Gunnar; and Vivian; her siblings: Eusebio Panelo Jr.; Eufemia Esquire; Josefina Garcia; Maria Corazon Rillera; and Gloria Ordinario; she also leaves behind a host of other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eusebio Panelo and Eufemia Fontanilla Panelo.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Filipino American National Historical Society at 810 18th Avenue, Room 100, Seattle, WA 98122 or online at http://fanhs-national.org/filam/donate/