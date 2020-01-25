Funeral service for Patricia Mae Wade McKelvey will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet friends from 5-6 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
Patricia Mae Wade McKelvey died Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 71. Pat was born the youngest of four girls to George Curtis Wade and Lela Mae (Griggs) Wade on February 15, 1948 in Lawton, Oklahoma. She grew up in Lawton and attended Lawton Public Schools, (Lincoln Elementary, Central Jr. High, and Lawton High School). She also worked for Lawton Public Schools for almost 30 years — 26 of them at Almor West Elementary as the school secretary. She was a member of the Pioneer Club of Lawton and the Retired Educators Association. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and was on their Cradle Roll as a baby.
Survivors: Son, Marty Wade McKelvey, Lawton; Daughter, Kimberly Kay McKelvey, Lawton; Granddaughters, Riann-Ashleigh McKelvey Irby and husband William, Newport News, Virginia; and Emily Rachelle McKelvey, Lawton; Great-Granddaughter, Kadence Mae Swedlund, Lawton; Great-Grandson, Jaxson Eric Swedlund, Lawton; and Great-Granddaughter on the way, Willow Irby, Newport News, Virginia; Sister, Roberta Mitchell and Brother-in-law Leon Mitchell; Niece, Shelley Ann Sexton; Great-Nephews, Severin Simonsen and Gunnar Simonsen, Special Friend Alton Charles, all of Lawton; along with several cousins and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Lela Wade; sisters, Katherine Carey and Margaret Akiona; grandparents, Charles Henry and Sarah Catherine Griggs; and George Washington and Alice Jane Wade
