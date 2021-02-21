Patricia L. Anderson, 68, of Lawton passed away in her home on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
A private service will be held.
The daughter of the late Lieutenant Col. (Retired) James A. and Beulah M. McConahay, Patti was born March 16, 1952 in Stuttgart, Germany. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1970 where she was active in vocal music. Patti worked many years at PSO and later at JCPenney’s before retiring. The highlight of her life were her grandkids and her cherished dog, Winston.
Patti is survived by her daughters: Melissa Anderson and Elizabeth Messner and husband, Scott; her two adored grandchildren: Tommy and Taylor Messner of Lawton; her sister, Pamela McConahay and Eugene Dew of Norman; sister-in-law, Nancy Mcconahay of Lawton and long time friend, Allen Ward of Cache who has adopted her beloved dog, Winston.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Helen A. McConahay and her brother, James R. McConahay.
