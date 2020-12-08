Funeral service for Patricia K. Ellis, 77, of Cyril, will be held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The Family Life Church in Cyril with Pastor Donnie Miller officiating. Burial honors will follow at Celestial Gardens in Cyril, under direction of Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ellis passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Lawton.
She was born Patricia Kay Kisor, June 27, 1943 in Chillicothe, Ohio. She later married Roger Douglas Ellis of Cyril and began life’s journey. They were military so moved around a lot but always called Cyril home. She stayed employed during the marriage but was most proud of her success at Fort Sill as a cook on the Army Installation. She enjoyed the atmosphere at Fort Sill and was proud to serve the soldiers. She was a loving supportive wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Always there for them when in need, and sometimes when they didn’t. She loved hosting the holiday festivities for her family. Her hobbies included bowling, shopping, traveling with her children, sister and any extended family. She also enjoyed family gatherings with all her children. She loved to attend sporting events for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her shows and playing the slots at Gold River Casino.
Survivors include her daughter Cathy Sheckles of Cyril; sons: Frederick Isaac’s and wife DeAnne of Moore; James Dougles Ellis and wife Irene of Lawton; and Elizabeth Ellis, and Lonnie Isgitt of Cyril; two sisters: Susan Kisor-Downard of Centerburg, Ohio, and Linda Mace and husband Frank of Tennessee; grandchildren include: Candice Ellis; Barbara Mendez and husband Eduardo; Dani Partain and husband Al; Stevie Isaacs and Katie Woodall-Wilkerson; Daymon James Ellis; Cieara Reed and husband Brandon; Nicole Mallony; Kenny Adams; Miquah Curry and Savanna Call. She is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews in Ohio and Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her mother Rosetta Good Kisor; her father Anthony Frederick Kisor Jr.; her brother Anthony Kisor III, and her husband Roger Douglas Ellis.
