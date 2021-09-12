Graveside service for Patricia (Hutchison) Thomas will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, with Chaplain Daniel Litchford of Comanche County Memorial Hospital Hospice officiating.
Those wishing to attend the service may follow in procession from Becker-Rabon Funeral Home. The procession will leave promptly at 9:30 a.m.
Patricia Thomas, 86, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at her home in Lawton. She was born March 10, 1935 in Wewoka, to Guy W. and Pearl (Conrad) Hutchison. She went to school in Cromwell, and graduated high school there in 1953. Later that year, on Dec. 24, 1953, she married Staff Sgt. (Retired) Emmitt Thomas Jr. Emmitt passed away in 1976. The family moved to Lawton in 1962. Patricia later began her own house cleaning service and did that for around 20 years until her retirement.
Patricia liked to sew, cook, read and spend time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her two children: daughter, Cindy (Thomas) Krzaszczak of Colfax, California and son, Guy Thomas of Lawton, and other nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 11 brothers and sisters.
