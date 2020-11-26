Funeral service for Patricia Helton will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in the Garden Room at Lawton First Assembly with Rev. Gary Pratt, Sr. Associate Pastor and Rev. Debbie Pratt, Associate Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in the Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Patricia Helton, 66, Lawton passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at her home in Lawton. She was born December 8, 1953 in Elgin to Benjamin Mearl and Helen Irene (Sharp) Kendall.
She attended and graduated from Fletcher Public Schools. During her lifetime she worked as a beautician, medical librarian at Great Plains Vo-Tech, and as a licensed practical nurse. She also obtained her real estate license and worked for Coldwell Banker. She was an exceptional cook. Her potato salad was the stuff of legend. She made the world’s best chicken and dumplings, and no Thanksgiving dinner was complete without her homemade dressing.
She was a member of Lawton First Assembly and her favorite activity was attending church there. She was an avid reader who especially loved mysteries and legal thrillers. Her favorite book, by far, was the Bible. She had many copies of the Bible from which she studied. On the day God called her home, her Bibles were found right next to her.
Her most treasured moments came from gathering with her family, but her most coveted role was as Mema to her four grandchildren. She loved hanging out with them and shared a special bond with each of them.
In 2013, she entered Freedom House Adult and Teen Challenge in Checotah. It was there that she embarked on a drastic spiritual journey that reshaped her future. She was passionate about her relationship with the Lord and certain of her future in Heaven.
She is survived by her son Randy Pocowatchit and wife Tanya of Wichita Falls, Texas, daughter Kayla Helton and fiancé Jason Galt of Yukon; four grandchildren: Kelsey Pocowatchit, Avery Pocowatchit, Joey Capocciama, Cheyenne Capocciama, three brothers: Eddie Kendall and wife Jane of Kansas City, Missouri, Randall Kendall and wife Dianne of Fletcher, Jerry Kendall and wife Stephanie of Dunca; two sisters: Brenda Braly of Chattanooga and Sandra Fehring and husband Larry of Apache. She is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her mother; Helen (Sharp) Kendall and father Benjamin Mearl Kendall.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.