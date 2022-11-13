Memorial service for Patricia Fuentez will be at Noon Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment with her husband will be at the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium, Elgin.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Patricia Fuentez, 78, of Lawton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Lawton. She was born June 26, 1944, in Elizabeth, Louisiana to Zipporia Brown and Nathaniel Barfield. Her younger years were spent in Louisiana before later traveling the world with her mother Zipporia and step-father James Alston. After their travels her step-father was stationed at Fort Sill where she resided for the remainder of her life. She attended Douglas High School, and after graduating she moved on to Cameron University where she excelled in science courses and received her associates degree. Her next achievement was obtaining a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of Oklahoma in Norman. Shortly after obtaining her degree, she began work at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City. During her time at Mercy Hospital, she was accepted into the Med-Tech program at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Patricia went on to become a Medical Technologist for 43 consecutive years. She was a valuable attribute to the laboratory and was also a Hematology instructor for future techs. She married SFC (Retired) Arthur Fuentes on April 10, 1991, in Lawton. Outside of working at Memorial Hospital, Pat was part of a local troupe of known belly dancers who performed at events in the surrounding area and attended seminars across the country. In some of her earlier years she enjoyed going on skiing trips which her daughter accompanied her on. She was also a familiar face when it came to being poolside at her daughter’s swim lessons and swim meets. Aside from those things, she enjoyed bowling, attending estate sales, and supporting her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and supportive grandmother. She had an unforgettable smile and the sweetest soul.
Cherishing her memory are her daughter DeAngela McClain; three step-children: Arthur, Tanya and Joseph Fuentez, five grandchildren: Briana (Alex) Arnold; Alexandria (George) Harper; Sandros Phillips; Diego Fuentez, Darrius Fuentez, two great-grandchildren: James and Alan Arnold and a devoted host of other relatives, family and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arthur, and a special aunt Eva Brison.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
