A memorial service for Patricia (Fisher) McCauley will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022 at First Christian Church in Anadarko. She passed away at the age of 86, on Dec. 4, 2022, in Lawton.
Pat was born on Feb. 22, 1936, in Beggs to Clyde Wilbur and Icle Mae (Woolery) Fisher. She graduated from Apache High School in 1954. Pat attended Cameron University where she received an associate degree and then graduated with a bachelor’s degree from OSU in 1958. On Dec. 13, 1958, she married George Albert McCauley, Jr. in Apache.
Pat taught third grade in Anadarko and then became a Home Economist for OSU Extension in Anadarko. She finished her career working out of the Lawton office. She retired in 1992.
Pat enjoyed traveling, working outside in her flowerbeds and yard, and loved her OSU Cowboys. She loved going places with her friends in the Caddo County Cowboys. She attended the First Christian Church in Anadarko. She was active in the Cement Garden Club and the Beta Sigma Phi Tau Master sorority. She loved spending time with her family and watching her grandkids play ball.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Melissa and Michael Ladymon of Cement; nine grandchildren: Shaun and Laura Ladymon of Yukon; Holley Ladymon of Perkins; Ethan and Rachel Ladymon of Springdale, AR; Heaven, Allysha, Joshua, Autumn, Aspen, and Azariah Ladymon all of Cement; five great-grandchildren: Kellen, Declan, and Austen Ladymon of Yukon and Ada and Emory Ladymon of Springdale, AR.
She was preceded in death by her husband George, her brother Jimmie, and her parents.