A memorial service for Patricia (Fisher) McCauley will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022 at First Christian Church in Anadarko. She passed away at the age of 86, on Dec. 4, 2022, in Lawton.

Pat was born on Feb. 22, 1936, in Beggs to Clyde Wilbur and Icle Mae (Woolery) Fisher. She graduated from Apache High School in 1954. Pat attended Cameron University where she received an associate degree and then graduated with a bachelor’s degree from OSU in 1958. On Dec. 13, 1958, she married George Albert McCauley, Jr. in Apache.